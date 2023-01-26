Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Qualys worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $111.04 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

