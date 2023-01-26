Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Regions Financial Profile

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

