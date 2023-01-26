Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 405 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Markel by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,403.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,325.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,245.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

