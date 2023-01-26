Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AEE opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.