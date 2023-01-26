Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.41 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 133,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $29,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.69 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

