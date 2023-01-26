Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.85 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

