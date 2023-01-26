Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.08 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSYS stock opened at $260.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average is $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $342.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

