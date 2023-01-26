Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.79 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

Nucor Increases Dividend

NYSE NUE opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.