Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,123,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,535 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.95) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

