Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

NYSE:CCK opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

