Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $172.33 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.79.

