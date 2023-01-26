Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Rambus worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

