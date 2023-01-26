Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $30,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

