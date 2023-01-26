Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,537,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

