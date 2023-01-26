Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

