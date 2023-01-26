Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,895 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Hologic worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.