Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 557,879 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 557,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of PPL worth $26,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

