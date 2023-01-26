SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $291.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.71.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

