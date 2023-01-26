Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

