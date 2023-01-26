Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
