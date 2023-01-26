Scotiabank Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$170.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered TFI International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $44,298,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

