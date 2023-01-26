Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.55. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,565 shares of company stock worth $5,253,309. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

