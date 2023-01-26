Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.
Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
