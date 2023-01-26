Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,161.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,053.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, analysts expect that Shell will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

