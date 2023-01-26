Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $22.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several analysts have commented on SMEGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Siemens Energy stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

