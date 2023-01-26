Siena Capital LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Siena Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.1% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $443.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.