Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

