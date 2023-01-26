Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

