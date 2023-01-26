Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

