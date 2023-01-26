Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
