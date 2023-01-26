Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.