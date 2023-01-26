SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 302 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.83 ($3.79).

SSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.21) to GBX 320 ($3.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.03.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

