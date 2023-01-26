STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.