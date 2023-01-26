STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
