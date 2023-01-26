Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 821 ($10.16).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.59) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.90) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.29) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 702 ($8.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 597.99. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.34) and a one year high of GBX 797.40 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,096.88.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

