Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

