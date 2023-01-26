Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,122 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $889.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

