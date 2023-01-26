Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.49. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Startek had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Startek by 41.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.