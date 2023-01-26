Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.