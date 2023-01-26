Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

