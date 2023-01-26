Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

