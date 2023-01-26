StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

CMCT stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

