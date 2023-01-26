StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

CPIX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

