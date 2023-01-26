StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 1.2 %
EFOI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.