StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 1.2 %

EFOI opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

