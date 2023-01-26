StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

