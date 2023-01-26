StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69 and a beta of 1.16. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

