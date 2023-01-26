StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.