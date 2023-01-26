StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
