StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
