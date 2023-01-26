StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.