StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYCC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.