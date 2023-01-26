StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of DGLY opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.22.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
