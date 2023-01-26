StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

