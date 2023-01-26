StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
