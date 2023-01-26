StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

