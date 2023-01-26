StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

