StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

